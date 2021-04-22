Mishael Morgan Returns to Y&R

Mishael Morgan Returns to The Young and the Restless

Photo provided by CBS

Mishael Morgan is back at work at The Young and the Restless as Amanda Sinclair, she shared on Instagram. It was announced last week that fellow CBS soap veteran Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Christina, Guiding Light) would temporarily step in for Morgan, who was recovering from an eye injury.

Morgan posted a pic of her back on set at Y&R: