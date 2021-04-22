Mishael Morgan Returns to Y&R

Mishael Morgan Returns to The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan

Mishael Morgan is back at work at The Young and the Restless as Amanda Sinclair, she shared on Instagram. It was announced last week that fellow CBS soap veteran Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Christina, Guiding Light) would temporarily step in for Morgan, who was recovering from an eye injury. 

RELATED: Karla Mosley to Temporarily Sub for Mishael Morgan on The Young and the Restless

RELATED: The Young and the Restless' Mishael Morgan Has Emergency Surgery for Detached Retina

Morgan posted a pic of her back on set at Y&R:

