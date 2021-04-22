The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Rey Interrogates Chloe About His Poisoning

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) hits pay dirt against Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Later, Victor gets some information on where Adam (Mark Grossman) is.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) has a heart-to-heart with Sharon (Sharon Case). Look for Nikki to cover for Victor when he goes rogue.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) and his ex-wife Sharon receive surprising news regarding Faith (Reylynn Caster). Watch for Nick to take one for the team in the name of family.

Rey: Det. Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) grills Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) about the attack on his life and if Chelsea's faking. Will the fashionista crack and spill all?

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) plays cat and mouse games with Nick.

Jack: Nikki warns Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman). Meanwhile, Jack moves one step closer to starting over with Sally (Courtney Hope) when he accepts an invite from her.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) starts to put the pieces together.

Michael: The D.A. (Christian LeBlanc) grills Amanda (Mishael Morgan) on her link with Sutton (Jack Landron). Will Amanda's family connections come out?

Amanda: The legal maverick discovers some shocking information.

MAY SWEEPS

Sally/Kyle/Summer: The scheming marketing exec's reindeer games against Kyle and Summer (Hunter King) get nastier when Sally gives a gut punch to their romance that has damaging consequences.

Abby/Mariah: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) focuses on Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and the baby as she waits for Chance to come back home.

Billy/Lily: The couple (Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil) hit a bump in the road when they learn they aren't synching up regarding their romance.

Chloe/Chelsea/Adam: The scheming designer's misdeeds have enormous ramifications. As Adam is on the run, Chloe finds herself in hot water to help Chelsea out. What's going to happen to the fashionista? Chelsea scrambles to gain control of her chaos. Look for Chelsea to make a big move to get things back under her belt.

Rey/Sharon: The couple isn't even a full year in their marriage, and things are not looking good for them. Rey and Sharon will look to see if their marriage is worth fighting for.

Nikki/Faith: The socialite will have her hands full keeping her family together and going all out to help Faith. Look for the Newmans to deal with significant health crises involving Faith.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) is determined to make Newman Enterprises the alpha in the business world. In order for Victoria to achieve this, she spends time with someone that has tongues wagging.

Devon/Amanda: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) is there for Ms. Sinclair, Esq., when she starts to wonder if she should still continue having a relationship with her family when more information from their past is revealed.

Nate/Elena: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) will push reset on their relationship and see where it goes.