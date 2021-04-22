Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Mariah and Lola are hanging out at Crimson Lights, talking about the less than stellar impact Adam is having on Sharon and Rey’s ill-fated marriage. Lola thinks Rey is defeated, but Mariah thinks that Adam is a hurdle that Sharon and Rey can overcome. Lola wants to do something for the unhappy couple. Mariah thinks they should team up!

Sharon and Rey are back at the homestead discussing their relationship. Sharon thinks they can make it through these trying times. She wants to go with him to Miami to visit his family and embrace his hometown. She even wants to buy a vacation home somewhere special just for the two of them so they can watch the sunrise, have sex, and hold hands on the porch. It’s the only life she sees for herself.

Side Note: Is anyone else buying what Sharon is selling?

Just then, the phone rings. Sharon isn’t going to answer it, but Rey tells her to pick it up. Sharon looks unnerved by whomever is on the other end of the line. Rey thinks it’s Adam and asks for the phone. He tells Adam (who didn’t speak) that he’s coming for him and then tells Sharon he can’t stay with her tonight.

Side Note: I guess the trip to Miami and the vacation home will have to wait for another day.

