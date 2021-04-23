Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: The fireplace roars as Hope sits by its side while Thomas walks into the room. She thanks him for checking in on the kids. He wants to know if she’s heard from Liam. Hope hasn’t heard word one from her philandering husband, and just doesn’t get it. Liam would never turn down board games and popcorn with the kids.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Liam Tells Bill His Life Is Radioactive

Thomas wishes he knew why Liam was acting this way. Hope changes the topic and thanks Thomas for being a part of her village. Thomas loves hanging out with Douglas, and somewhere along the way, Beth has become his little pal.

Side Note: Does anyone else wonder how Hope can let Thomas near the kid he conspired to keep hidden from her? Just me?

Thomas continues by letting Hope know she can always count on him. He’ll never go MIA!

