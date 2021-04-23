Alison Sweeney

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Kristen getting all up in Samantha Gene’s backside about not getting Chloe Lane out of Brady’s line of fire. She goes on to remind her that EJ is just a phone call away - does she want Kristen to share the news of her recent philandering? Samantha Gene tells Kristen to cool her jets because she’s going to deploy Lucas to sex Chloe up . . . just as Lucas walks up.

At the penthouse, Brady wants “Susan” to watch Rachel because he’s going to work at home to avoid awkwardness with Chloe. He’s actually headed to Statesville to see “Kristen.”

Across town, Theo and Claire are discussing the case of Ciara’s missing memory. Theo feels badly for Claire since Ciara only remembers that she tried to bed Tripp.

Side Note: Just wait until Ciara remembers that Claire tried to roast her like a marshmallow.

Claire is even more worried that Ciara doesn’t remember Ben is her husband. Theo explains she has amnesia. Claire gets a little snarky when she lets him know she gets it.

Claire thinks Theo could help Ciara by backing off a little bit. She thinks he should let Ben have a chance to get closer. Theo doesn’t think that’s going to happen because she’s leaving town.

Meanwhile at University Hospital, Ben continues to be desperate when Ciara drops a bombshell: She’s leaving town and she’s doing it with Theo!

