Robert Scott Wilson Previews Ben's "Kind of Scary" Plot to Win Back Ciara

Days of Our Lives' Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is desperate to win back his amnesiac wife, Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Coming up on DAYS, Ben goes to extremes to reignite Ciara's memories. Wilson explained to Soap Hub that the onetime Necktie Killer's methods aren't always above-board; indeed, he said, they are "kind of extreme and kind of aggressive and kind of scary.”

Ben plans to take Ciara back to the cabin where he rescued her and they first bonded. RSW previewed:

Ben goes to see her, and he pretty much is going to kidnap Ciara. He’s going to try and jog her memory and take her to a place that will remind her of who he is.

But when he actually comes face to face with his bride, Ben realizes he can't go through with his plot. Wilson dished:

When the door opens and Ben sees her, he just stops himself. He realizes that sometimes you have to let the one you love go. And Ben decides to let her go.

Before she departs Salem, Ben gives back Ciara her engagement ring, made of a washer from her dad's motorcycle. In that moment, the pair reconnects just a little bit. Wilson noted that:

they have this moment where maybe she connects with him a little bit, but she’s afraid to lean into it. Even though she doesn’t want to believe she loves this guy, she sees this man trying to make an impression on her and trying to get her to remember something. Ben sees a slight glimmer of hope in the back of her eyes. But then she leaves, and that’s it.

Meanwhile, after she does leave, Ben is "devastated," the actor said. What's to come for Ben Weston? Tune in to DAYS to find out!