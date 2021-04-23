Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode 999: Top 5 Characters We Hated, but Learned to Love

DC

We couldn't close in on Daytime Confidential's 1000th episode without sneaking in a Top 5 episode.

Join Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver as they count down the Top 5 Characters We Hated, but Learned to Love.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

