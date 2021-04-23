Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode 999: Top 5 Characters We Hated, but Learned to Love

Author:
Updated:
Original:
DC

DC

We couldn't close in on Daytime Confidential's 1000th episode without sneaking in a Top 5 episode.

Join Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver as they count down the Top 5 Characters We Hated, but Learned to Love.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

DC Logo
Soaps

DC #964: Top 5 Crossover Soap Couples

DC Logo
Soaps

DC #883: Top 5 Female Soap Characters Part 1

DC
Soaps

DC #891: Top 5 Female Characters Part 2

DC Logo
Soaps

DC #952: Top 5 Characters We Want to Jump Soaps