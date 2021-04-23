WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Announces NFT Auction for Charity on April 26

Ellen DeGeneres is jumping on the digital NFT (non-fungible tokens) bandwagon for a good cause. Variety is reporting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show's host will release her first NFTs, which show exclusive ownership of a piece of digital content, next week. Proceeds will benefit Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, which provides food relief to those in need of support.

Among the NFTs for sale will be a selfie of DeGeneres holding an original drawing of a cat, which she dubbed "Woman With Stick Cat." Another item up for auction will be her monologue from her Monday, April 26 show, which the winning bidder will be able to download as a video file. The winner, who will have exclusive ownership of the 4K clip of DeGeneres' monologue, will get a high-resolution digital version of the selfie, as well as a signed physical copy of the fun pic.

A second auction offers high-res digital and physical signed copies of "Woman With Stick Cat” to 10 lucky fans. During the 24-hour auction, an unlimited amount of the "open edition" digital versions of the selfie will up for grabs, so get your bidding paddles ready!

DeGeneres' auction kicks off on April 26 at 12 PM EST on Bitski.com. Watch her make the big announcement below.