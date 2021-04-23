WATCH: Michael Strahan Calls Co-Hosting Good Morning America "Most Challenging Job"

Michael Strahan has shared his insights into his job. The ex-NFL star dished that he finds that co-hosting Good Morning America is more challenging in many ways than playing pro football.

On a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Strahan told Jimmy Fallon:

That is the hardest, most challenging job I've ever had. Football is challenging mentally and physically, but this — just the overall pressure of it, you feel it a lot more than I ever felt on a football field.

He also noted:

It's really hard to explain, but it challenged me in ways I never expected because it's not something that I can say I aspired to do. But now I absolutely love it. I'm so comfortable there, I love the news ... I love everything that's involved with it.

Watch the two chat it up below.

