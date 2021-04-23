Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Kyle is freaking out because three of their major manufacturing centers are shutdown. Jack doesn’t think it’s Kyle’s fault. Kyle thinks he should have known that Ashland Locke would pull foolishness like this. Jack knows his people can handle even the worst Ashland throws their way. Jack is livid. They have to reverse these shutdowns so they can protect their workers. All this mess is reminding Jack of Gloria’s tainted face cream. He thinks Ashland has the same type of destruction in store for them this time.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon Tries to Convince Rey There Is Hope For the Future

In Victor’s living room, Ashland appears to be in the midst of a cardiac event. He thinks he’s having a heart attack and Victor asks him what he wants him to do.

Side Note: Did anyone else chuckle at Victor’s question?

Ashland asks him to call 911. Victor says he would be happy to just as soon as Ashland puts pen to paper and signs the damned contract.

Will Jack and Kyle avoid a Jabot meltdown? Will Victor allow Ashland to expire if his contract goes unsigned? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!