The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of April 26-30, 2021

Scott Clifton

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

We all know that Liam (Scott Clifton) is struggling to carry the guilt of mowing Vinny down out on Decatur Road. Even though Bill (Don Diamont) has managed to control as much of the situation as possible, Liam has another hurdle to face.

His somewhat estranged wife, Hope (Annika Noelle), is starting to ask questions, which brings up more problems as Hope wants the truth, and nothing but the truth.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!