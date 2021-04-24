The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 26-30, 2021

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Liam (Scott Clifton) is ready to move on from speed-bumping Vinny.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) puts on his daddy hat and defends Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to Chief Baker (Dan Martin).

Liam thinks he is ready to resume his husbandly duties.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) helps Quinn (Rena Sofer) out with Eric (John McCook).

In a wash, rinse, repeat moment, Liam wonders if he is good enough for Hope.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Quinn Tries to Light Eric’s Fire

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) questions Bill (Don Diamont) about the whereabouts of his car.

Eric seeks counsel from Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

Meanwhile, Quinn reveals more to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle) make major decisions about their oft-discussed relationship

Ridge has questions for Thomas about Vinny’s memorial.

Vinny’s memorial sends Liam reeling.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has a long running set of concerns about Thomas.

Thomas, once again, vows to make Vinny’s killer pay.

Zoe tells Paris (Diamond White) she is sorry and all is forgiven.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers!