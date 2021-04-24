Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of April 26-30, 2021

Camila Banus, Jay Kenneth Johnson

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Will Gabi (Camila Banus) switch to team Kiriakis after hooking up with Kate's son Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson)?

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is none too thrilled when Rafe (Galen Gering) and Ava (Tamara Braun) kiss. Isn't she the one who encouraged them to live together?

Previous Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo (DAYS): Kate Exposes Kristen's Ruse

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) finds herself living through a familiar soap opera equation without a final answer . . . pregnancy + stairs = ???

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) still feels a wee unsafe being married to a reformed serial killer, but Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) finds comfort with Claire (Isabel Durant) after his beloved hits the road with Theo (Cameron Johnson).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!