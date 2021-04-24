Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 26-30, 2021

Ava (Tamara Braun) fills Nicole (Arianne Zucker) in on her lip-lock with Rafe (Galen Gering).

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) has thoughts about Gabi’s (Camila Banus) plans.

Nicole and Jan (Heather Lindell) have words.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) heads to hospital.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) put a roof over Chanel’s (Precious Way) head.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) think Tripp (Lucas Adams) is all up in his feelings for Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Roman (Josh Taylor) and Jake (Brandon Barash) have a chat about Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Jan have a little chat.

Ben gives Ciara (Victoria Konefal) the washer she once was thrilled to use as an engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Allie tells Claire (Isabel Durant) about her feelings for Tripp.

Theo (Cameron Johnson) tells Abe (James Reynolds) he’s hitting the bricks.

Jake and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) bond.

Abigail (Marci Miller) catches Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Gabi rolling around nekkid.

Jan shares some juicy information with Melinda Trask (Tina Huang).

Jake searches Salem far and wide for his beloved Kate.

Abigail has WORDS for Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) tries to help Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) with his fake tumor.

Rafe tells Ava that Fancy Face is returning.

Ben is gutted when Ciara leaves Salem with Theo.

Theo waves goodbye to Lani and Eli.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) thinks Lucas is a dimwit.

Theo and Ciara hit the bricks.

“Kate” breaks up with Jake.

