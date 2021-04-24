General Hospital Spoilers for the week of April 26-30, 2021

Amanda Setton

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) learns the truth from Anna (Finola Hughes).

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) doesn’t really understand Finn’s (Michael Easton) actions.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) loses herself.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) desperately needs a baby!

Laura (Genie Francis) is concerned about Lizzie Beth.

Finn is just beside himself.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) decides Jason’s (Steve Burton) incarceration is the perfect time to re-expose him to Danny (Porter Fasullo).

Ava (Maura West) has a proposition for Carly (Laura Wright).

Nina is concerned about Jax’s (Ingo Rademacher) survival, but ultimately is more concerned about her own.

Carly checks in with Brick (Stephen A. Smith) .

Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) alert ears yield key information.

Brook Lynn convinces Maxie to hand over her baby.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Trina (Sydney Mikayla) have a sit down.

Chase (Josh Swickard) thinks he and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) are on the road to happiness.

Carly questions whether or not she can believe Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Ava and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) find themselves on opposite sides.

Nina convinces Jax he didn’t really see Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital (GH) spoilers!