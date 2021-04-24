The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of April 26-30, 2021

Christel Khalil

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) haven't been seeing eye to eye as business partners, which is putting a strain on their personal relationship.

Lily's looking for three words from Billy that may help smooth things over . . . but it may not be the three words you think she wants to hear.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!