Steve Burton

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo!

Carly (Laura Wright) tries to take control of Jason (Steve Burton) and all of his problems. Jason however, tells her he's not interested in her opinions on how to run his life.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), Sonny (Maurice Benard), and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) each have a revelation that could blow the lid off other people's schemes.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital (GH) spoiler promos!