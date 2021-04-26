Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days to Air Monday on ABC

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street, ABC presents a two-hour documentary which focuses on the impact of the show and the nonprofit Sesame Workshop. Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days will take a look back at the start of the children's show and will give viewers a behind the scenes look with the actors who help bring iconic favorite characters to life.

W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Jackson, Angelina Jolie, John Legend, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn, Questlove, Chrissy Teigen, and Usher are just a few of the special guests who will pay tribute to the long-running series and will discuss its worldwide success.

Sesame Workshop President Sherrie Westin will also join and talk about the show dealt with the rumblings of Bert and Ernie being gay and the blunder she claims they made, as well as introducing an HIV-positive character on an international version of the show. Take a look below at what's to come.

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days airs Monday at 8 PM EST on ABC.