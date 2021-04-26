WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba to Take a Leave of Absence From The Talk

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba is stepping away from the panel. On Monday the show announced Inaba is taking a leave of absence from the show in order to focus on her mental health. Inaba's co-host Sheryl Underwood made the announcement and stated,

We'd like to let you all know at home, Carrie Ann is taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her well-being. She appreciates the support from all her fans and her family at The Talk. We miss you, Carrie Ann, and we look forward to having you back with us soon.

Watch the announcement below.

Later, Inaba posted a video on her Twitter account and explained to her fans,

I know you guys understand health is the most important thing.

See the videos below.

No word on when Inaba will be back. Get well soon Carrie Ann.