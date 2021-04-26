WATCH: Joy Behar Apologies for Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on The View

Steven Bergman Photography

Joy Behar has expressed her remorse for misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on The View. According to Deadline, the apology came during the April 23 episode, in which Behar addressed Jenner's run for governor of California.

She told co-host Sunny Hostin:

He’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that? I mean, that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign — or her campaign, rather.

Later, Behar added:

I think that he should — she, rather — should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California.

After a commercial break, the comedian apologized for misgendering Jenner, stating:

So, first of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up. I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately. But, whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.

Jenner later tweeted her acceptance of Behar's apology, saying that "California has bigger issues than pronouns."

Watch the conversation below.