Annika Noelle, Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We are back back back back back again with Liam and Hope discussing the demise of their relationship in advance of their inevitable reconciliation. Liam is SOOOO happy, but Hope thinks he is hesitant. She thinks they can put the past behind them and move forward. Liam stammers and says that any hesitancy is because he is grateful. He is coming home!

Side Note: Why is Hope dressed like a live action version of Holly Hobby?

Liam and Hope embrace and he begins his inner monologue. He’s so happy that she is an understanding woman. He hopes she can understand he has to keep one more horrible secret from her . . . cue the sounds of Vinny attaining speed bump status.

Will Hope and Liam reunite for the long run? Will Liam's inner monologue continue for long?

