Victoria Rowell's The Rich and the Ruthless Heads to BET+

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) has a lot to celebrate. Not only is she reuniting with her former on-screen son Bryton James (Devon) on the next season of The Rich & The Ruthless, but the hit digital series is also heading to BET+, Deadline reports.

The drama's fourth series will premiere May 13. Fans can currently stream the first three seasons on BET+ now. Directed and created by and starring Rowell, The Rich and the Ruthless debuted on Urban Movie Channel in 2017 and has received multiple Emmy nominations.

Rowell and Days Ferry Productions will produce Season Four, along with Vanzil Burke, Carletta S. Hurt, show star Richard Brooks, and Jill Warner. The show's stars include James, Brooks, Robert Ri'chard, Alesha Renee, Vivian Lamolli, Chrystale Wilson, Kristen Mako, Dawnn Lewis, Michael Colyar, and new talent Akilah Releford.