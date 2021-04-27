Jordi Vilasuso

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Sharon enters the house and it is oh, so quiet. Sharon looks around and determines the house is empty. Sharon takes a seat and ponders her life.

Across town, Rey and Chelsea are discussing how horrible their lives are and how bad their mate-choosing skills are. Chelsea tells Rey she knows what it’s like to be obsessed with something. Rey is scared by his obsession with Adam and what it might cause him to do. Chelsea thinks he will always be the good guy = it’s in his DNA. She doesn’t think he is like the rest of “us”.

Will Sharon enjoy a life of solitude? Will Chelsea and Rey bond more deeply over their obsessions?

