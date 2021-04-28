Dan Martin

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope and Brooke are discussing her recent reconciliation with Liam. Hope thinks Brooke should be happy because it’s what she wanted from the jump. Hope goes on to say how she and Beth are so happy now! Hope is also happy that baby Beth won’t grow up with an absentee father . . . like she did.

Side Note: I kind of love when Hope passive-aggressively stabs at Brooke, but then says, “No, no, my life has been great.”

Brooke is SO happy that Hope forgave her wayward husband, who is now coming home. Hope admits it’s going to be a process, but only love can save the world.

Side Note: I realize I just slipped into the last two years of Guiding Light.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope and Liam Are Blissfully Happy . . . For Now

Across town, Chief Baker, Liam, and Dollar Bill are discussing the absurdity of Liam’s potential guilt. Chief Baker reviews history to remind everybody that “Vince” Walker swapped paternity tests and tried to take Liam’s family away from him. Chief Baker goes on to remind them that such a thing has certainly happened to Liam before.

Side Note: Everybody seems a wee confused and momentarily stunned silent by the ridiculousness of this history.

Chief Baker thinks Liam was capable of offing Vince. Bill thinks all these words are pure foolishness, “Isn’t that right, Liam?” Yo, Liam! Answer the question!

What are you thinking of the case of Vince’s murderer? Will Liam be able to hold his tongue or will Bill have to pay someone to cut it out? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!