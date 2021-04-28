Booked and Busy: General Hospital Vet Heads to Canada for Hallmark Sequel
This week, Hallmark's the name of the game. Former General Hospital fan favorite Jack Wagner confirmed that he's headed north...to Canada, that is, to record the sixth movie in the network's Wedding March franchise. Days of Our Lives' Alison Sweeney also signed on to star in a new Hallmark trilogy.
Meanwhile, music is...well, music to soap stars' ears. Recently-returned GH star Sean Blakemore will star opposite late rap icon DMX in Doggmen, while former co-star Robert Palmer Watkins is releasing a pop single next month. So let's get Booked and Busy!
- Charles Parnell (ex-Derek) will appear opposite Tom Cruise in two upcoming action films: Top Gun: Maverick (out Nov. 19) and Mission Impossible 7
- Leven Rambin (ex-Ava/Lily) stars in The Forever Purge, out July 2
- Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) will participate in Guild Hall's poetry performance Reawakenings, premiering virtually on May 23
- Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will star in Hallmark's The Wedding Veil movie trilogy, out in 2022
- Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) will star in a series of ads for the White House called "We Can Do This: Live," encouraging young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine
- Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) will star in an Aladdin spinoff about Prince Anders
- Joseph Cross (ex-Casey) will direct the movie adaptation of the novel The Other Passenger
- Constantine Maroulis (ex-Constantine) stars in the thriller Dark State and will headline two New Jersey concert dates in June
- Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) stars in the sci-fi film Awake, debuting on Netflix on June 9
- Alex Wyse (ex-Saul II) co-created the digital LGBTQ+ series Indoor Boys, now streaming on Here.tv
- Spencer Neville (ex-Derrick) is currently filming the Korean War drama Devotion
- Alison Sweeney (Sami) will star in Hallmark's The Wedding Veil movie trilogy, out in 2022
- Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) shared on Instagram that he's headed to Canada to film The Wedding March 6 for Hallmark
- Adrienne Barbeau (ex-Suzanne) stars in the eco-thriller film Unearth
- Lilly Melgar (ex-Lily) stars in the short film Espacios Vacios
- Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) has signed to B. Martin's record label Purpose Driven Studios as pop/R&B singer/songwriter Palmer; he will release his first single, "Waiting," on May 28
- Sean Blakemore (Shawn) will star in the action flick Doggmen, opposite the late DMX
- John Stamos (ex-Blackie) will serve as a guest mentor on a Disney-centric episode of American Idol, airing May 2 at 8 PM on ABC
- Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) will be looking for love on ABC's The Celebrity Dating Game, debuting May 14 at 10 PM
- Michael O'Leary (ex-Rick) tweeted that he's now officially recurring as Father Hogan on Law and Order: Organized Crime on NBC
- John Bolger (ex-Phillip) stars in the play Tiny Beautiful Things, streaming from New Jersey's George Street Playhouse from May 4 to May 23 and helmed by Nia Vardalos
- Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar) will star in the Fantasy Island reboot as Elena Roarke, a descendant of original character Mr. Roarke
- Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) is directing episodes of Season 2 of Wu Tang: An American Saga, RZA confirmed, on Hulu
- Chris Stack (ex-Michael) will star in the indie film Midday Black Midnight Blue and appears in the recently-released thriller Killer Among Us
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will make a guest appearance in Season 2 of streaming service ALLBLK's Stuck with You, premiering May 6; watch the trailer here
- Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) guest stars on the April 29 episode of Young Sheldon, airing on CBS at 8 PM EST; watch a preview here
- Brenda Epperson (ex-Ashley) has written an inspirational memoir called Rise Up, out now
- Diana DeGarmo (ex-Angelina) will perform two concert dates in New Jersey this August opposite husband Ace Young
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will star in a series of ads for the White House called "We Can Do This: Live," encouraging young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine
- Daniel Hall (ex-Scotty) confirmed on Twitter he'll lend vocal talents to the Netflix series Sexify