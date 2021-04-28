Steven Bergman Photography

This week, Hallmark's the name of the game. Former General Hospital fan favorite Jack Wagner confirmed that he's headed north...to Canada, that is, to record the sixth movie in the network's Wedding March franchise. Days of Our Lives' Alison Sweeney also signed on to star in a new Hallmark trilogy.

Meanwhile, music is...well, music to soap stars' ears. Recently-returned GH star Sean Blakemore will star opposite late rap icon DMX in Doggmen, while former co-star Robert Palmer Watkins is releasing a pop single next month. So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Charles Parnell (ex-Derek) will appear opposite Tom Cruise in two upcoming action films: Top Gun: Maverick (out Nov. 19) and Mission Impossible 7

As the World Turns

Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) will star in an Aladdin spinoff about Prince Anders

The Bold and the Beautiful

Constantine Maroulis (ex-Constantine) stars in the thriller Dark State and will headline two New Jersey concert dates in June

Days of Our Lives

Spencer Neville (ex-Derrick) is currently filming the Korean War drama Devotion

General Hospital

Guiding Light

Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) will be looking for love on ABC's The Celebrity Dating Game, debuting May 14 at 10 PM

One Life to Live

Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) is directing episodes of Season 2 of Wu Tang: An American Saga, RZA confirmed, on Hulu

The Young and the Restless