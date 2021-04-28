Chrishell Stause Dishes "Creative" Career Path and Selling Sunset Season 4

Multi-soap alum Chrishell Stause has become a multi-hyphenate in recent years. She's expanded her career by working as a real estate agent, starring in Netflix's reality hit Selling Sunset, and appearing as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars. She talked about her many ventures with Forbes.

Of her varied career moves, Stause explained:

I mean, they’re all so different and it has kind of tested me and challenged me each time I started a new path. I love the idea of being able to be creative or be successful and have business and creative things and all of that and not have to choose one thing. I think it has really made me grow in so many aspects.

Stause and Selling Sunset co-star Christine Quinn were nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards' “Best Fight Unscripted” trophy. Has she spoken to Quinn since the nomination was announced? Stause revealed:

Um, no. In fact, I mean that’s what would be so funny if people vote us to win. We’re up against the Kardashians, we’re never going to win. I haven’t seen her. We’re going to have to soon, you know we’re shooting again. It’s just one of those things. It’s hilarious, it’s definitely an honor. I never, ever expected ‘Best Fight’ but it’s really funny and hopefully we can both laugh about it at this point.

The fourth season of Selling Sunset is now filming. The actress teased: