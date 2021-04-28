Justin Hartley to Star in Thriller A Whole Lot of Nothing

Justin Hartley

The Young and the Restless' Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) is set to star in the film A Whole Lot of Nothing, now filming in Los Angeles, Deadline shared. Described as a "dark comedy-thriller," the film also stars Y’lan Noel, Shamier Anderson, Lex Scott Davis, and Cleopatra Coleman.

The flick centers on a young, married couple living in a Los Angeles suburb. Their world is turned upside down when they discover that living next door to them is a cop (Hartley) who recently killed an unarmed motorist.

A production from The Anonymous Content, Scalable Content, and Traction, A Whole Lot of Nothing will be actor/producer Mo McRae’s directorial debut. McRae also co-wrote the project with Sarah Kelly Kaplan and will serve as a producer, along with Inny Clemons and Jason Tamasco. EPs will be David Oyelowo, Zak Kristofek, and Kim Hodgert.

McRae said:

Throughout the course of my entire life movies have had an undeniable impact on not just my POV of the world but also the way I view myself. I believe this film provides me an opportunity to present a very unique lens for people to look at themselves as individuals and society as a whole. I am excited for the chance to explore many of the themes that plague our communities and homes in a way that gives us permission to laugh at ourselves, cry, be angry, and hopefully become liberated in the process. Our team of talented and brave collaborators have committed their all to delivering something unapologetically unique, truthful, and bold as F*c#!

Clemons stated of the This Is Us actor: