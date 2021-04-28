WATCH: Joseline Hernandez Confronts Wendy Williams: "You Should Respect Us"

Steven Bergman Photography

On The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy Williams interviewed Joseline's Cabaret star Joseline Hernandez. Williams spoke to the Love and Hip-Hop alum remotely. In their chat, Hernandez addressed her, and others', relationships with Williams.

Hernandez said:

I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today, I hope you’re going to honor how much work I put out there. I hope you're going to not, kind of, like, throw this off outside of everything I’ve done. I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now. And you know, Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers. I should feel [...] wanted by people—not just me, all the other youngers…

Williams replied:

You feel undervalued? Well, so do I. Joseline, because you’re part of pop culture, this is what I do. But if you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do, you know, as a woman—we’re not going to even talk about race, just as a woman—I still don’t make that dollar for dollar men make.

Hernandez added:

You’re not in an abusive relationship anymore. You don't deal with that man anymore; you should be in a better place. And when people come on your show, especially Black culture, you should be nicer to us, the ladies. You should respect us, you should give us our flowers while we’re here, and you should tell us how proud you are of what we’ve done in the streets.

Williams answered:

Well, I’m not proud of all, and what I’ve been through makes me even harder on young women like you [that] can do better.

Later, Williams asked her production team if they could just "pull the plug." Watch the interview below.