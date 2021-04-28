WATCH: Wheel of Fortune Contestant Becomes First to Win House on Show

Wheel of Fortune Logo

Wheel of Fortune just helped one contestant make a big move. This week, the game show, along with Minto Communities and Latitude Margaritaville, added a special envelope to the bonus wheel at the end of the episode, The Wrap reports. That envelope offered all contestants playing this week the chance to win a new home!

At the end of her game, California-based contestant Laura Trammell had the chance to possibly garner $100,000, a new house, or a car. After Trammell solved a complex puzzle with the answer "I caught a glimpse," host Pat Sajak quipped:

She caught a glimpse. She caught a glimpse of her new home!

Trammell has won almost $400,000 in total; she'll be able to choose where in Florida she wants her new abode to be: Watersound, Hilton Head, or Daytona Beach.

Watch the winning moment below.

