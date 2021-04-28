Jason Thompson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Billy and Lily are discussing the ill-timed conversation he had with Tara Locke.

Side Note: Does it get to anyone else that their names rhyme? Just me? I’m all alone on the island of unpopular opinion? Okay.

Billy thinks it is a-ok that he grilled Mrs. Locke whilst she was dealing with her husband’s recent heart attack. Billy also thinks that Lily (rhyme) is silly (oops, I did it again) for being upset with him when "The Mustache" is the one who was willing to let Ashland die. Lily seems less than impressed with his response. Lily gets her bag and wrap, and heads out the door. Their evening is ruined because once again, Billy’s obsession cock-blocked their good time.

Will Billy and Lily ever become compelling enough to move beyond their rhyming names? Willy Billy’s obsessions continue to cock-block his relationships? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

