Jackée Harry Joins Pose's Final Season

The category is: BOOKED! Jackée Harry is booked kids. Harry is not only keeping busy in Salem on Days of Our Lives, the Emmy-winning actress is starring on Pose!

EW.com is reporting Harry will appear in the final episodes of the critically acclaimed drama as Pray Tell's (Billy Porter) aunt.

According to the site, Pray returns home to make amends with his family. We will see him mix it up with his "repentant" aunt. Harry confirmed the news via Twitter where she tweeted her excitement and said,

The final season of Pose starts May 2 on FX.