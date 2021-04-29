Jackée Harry Joins Pose's Final Season

Author:
Publish date:
Jackee Harry

Jackée Harry

The category is: BOOKED! Jackée Harry is booked kids. Harry is not only keeping busy in Salem on Days of Our Lives, the Emmy-winning actress is starring on Pose!

EW.com is reporting Harry will appear in the final episodes of the critically acclaimed drama as Pray Tell's (Billy Porter) aunt. 

According to the site, Pray returns home to make amends with his family. We will see him mix it up with his "repentant" aunt. Harry confirmed the news via Twitter where she tweeted her excitement and said,

The final season of Pose starts May 2 on FX.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jackee Harry
Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry Wants to Kick It at DAYS

Jackée Harry, Jackee Harry
Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry Gives the 411 on Her DAYS Debut

Jackee Harry
Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry Hints Who Paulina Bumps Heads With on DAYS

Jackee Harry
Days of Our Lives

Just Who Will Jackée Harry's Character Mix It Up With on DAYS?