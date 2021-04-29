Jeopardy Contestant Denies Flashing White Power Symbol

Kelly Donohue

A Jeopardy! winner is denying flashing a white power symbol associated with white power groups after hundreds of past players called him out and accused him of doing so.

Kelly Donohue was accused on Wednesday, in an open letter by 467 former contestants, of flashing the sign on Tuesday's episode. The incident occurred when Donohue made a three finger gesture to the camera, which has been used by the anti-government and alt-right group known as the Three Percenters. J! Contestants, the name of the former players, said in their letter posted on Medium,

A recent contestant has caused concern among Jeopardy! viewers for two separate occurrences, and we as former contestants feel the need to speak out against the messaging that these choices communicated — either intentionally or unintentionally — by the contestant Kelly Donohue and, implicitly by association, the producers of Jeopardy!

Viewers questioned the hand gesture on Twitter as did co-host Anderson Cooper, who has remained mum on the situation,

Donohue has denied the accusations and insists the gesture was to signify the three games he's won. On Thursday, he explained the gesture and condemned being a white supremacist. See Donohue's post below.