Victoria Konefal Steven Bergman Photography

Well that was fast. Days of Our Lives viewers were devastated when fan favorite Ciara (Victoria Konefal) left town with childhood pal Theo (Cameron Johnson) on Wednesday, just as she's starting to slowly get her memory back, minus her love for hubby Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). Fear not Ciara and Ben fans, also known as "CIN", your girl will be back.

Soap Opera Digest is reporting Konefal will be return this summer and spoke with DAYS' Head Writer Ron Carlivati, who explained why he made the choice to give Ciara amnesia.

Digest: What do you say to the fans who are disappointed that Ciara has amnesia? Carlivati: I would say it was a challenge for the writers. I knew that people would be disappointed, but I ask people to question the alternative: If we had put them together and she didn’t have amnesia and he rescues her from that room and they’re happier than they could ever be, why does she leave and why does he stay? What happens next? Should Rob [Scott Wilson; Ben] have lost his job? Should the character of Ben’s story ended because one actor made one choice and another actor made another choice? And I’m not putting the responsibility on Victoria at all. Like I said, I encourage our actors to pursue their dreams and their careers in any way that they see fit, so to me, there is no blame to be put on anyone; this is just the way it happened to play out and we are left with, what’s the best outcome of that situation? Was I thrilled to have Ciara leave and Ben heartbroken at the end of it? No, but when we were writing it, we were already plotting and scheming her return and the next chapter. So it’s hard for me to see people’s upset when I know that there’s more coming, and I don’t want to spoil it but I want to say, “Hold on, this is just the next bump in the road for these two.” So I do again say, what would the alternative have been?

So why not recast the role? The writer stated,

One possibility that would keep them both on the canvas is a recast — and that’s a viable option — but it was one that we didn’t choose to make. I feel that while a recast can work, it could also fail, and there’s a magic between Ben and Ciara, and there’s a magic between Victoria and Rob, and you may lose some of that magic with a recast. That’s not to say that that’s not something that could never happen, but I wanted to preserve not just Ben and Ciara, but Rob and Victoria in any way we could, and if there was no other option, then we could talk about a recast down the road. But right now there was an option and we figured it out with Victoria.

When can fans expect to see Ciara come back home? Carlivati teased,