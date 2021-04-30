Darin Brooks

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Wyatt is in Bill’s office freaking out that daddy got rid of his expensive wheels. Bill doubles down and tells him that his name is DOLLAR BILL and somebody paid him three times what it was worth - it’s just a car. Wyatt just can’t seem to understand because he wanted the car to be left to him and then his child.

Side Note: Really? Isn’t Bill a millionaire many times over? Can’t he just buy another car?

Side Note #2: Hey Wyatt, buy your own damn car!

Wyatt triples down and can’t believe Bill did this to him. The car was beautiful! Bill tells Wyatt to borrow one of his many other beautiful cars. Wyatt, still acting like a petulant child, exits. Cue Bill remembering Liam using Wyatt’s inheritance to turn Vinny into a speed bump.

Will Wyatt ever forgive his daddy for selling his beautiful car? Will Bill keep from slapping Wyatt upside his entitled head? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

