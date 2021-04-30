The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 3-7, 2021

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Liam (Scott Clifton) tries his best to keep his deadly secrets from Hope (Annika Noelle).

Deputy Chief Baker (Dan Martin) has an official conversation with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Shauna (Denise Richards) have a serious sit down about Eric (John McCook).

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) tries to re-stake her claim on Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Relationships are tested and sacrifices are made.

Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) shaky faith in Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) begins to waiver.

Thomas pours his grief onto his sketch pad.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) knows Liam and Bill (Don Diamont) are keeping secrets.

A secret is revealed, which leads to a couple getting back together.

Two folks make a pact to keep a deadly secret.

Carter defends Quinn to Brooke.

Thomas tries to put his feelings aside to support Hope.

Wyatt really doesn’t like being odd man out.

