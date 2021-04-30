Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 3-7, 2021

Precious Way, Lindsay Arnold

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gives someone advice, but what is he trying to sell . . . and to whom?

Kate (Lauren Koslow) wises up and dumps her latest man-toy, Jake (Brandon Barash), whilst Gabi (Camila Banus) decides it's time to make a move on him.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) admits she's jealous of Rafe's (Galen Gering) rising stock in Ava (Tamara Braun).

Chanel (Precious Way) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) reunite in a way Tripp (Lucas Adams) never expected!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!