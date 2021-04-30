Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 3-7, 2021

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Kate (Lauren Koslow) tries her best to escape from the tunnels.

“Kristen” (Stacy Haiduk) loses her s*** when Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) gives Rachel a birthday gift.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) tries her best to make Marlena (Deidre Hall) feel better about John (Drake Hogestyn).

Belle (Martha Madison) begins to suspect Jan (Heather Lindell) of Charlie Dale’s murder.

Chanel (Precious Way) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) have a surprise reunion.

Rafe (Galen Gering) wants to take Ava (Tamara Braun) out on a date.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) tells Chad (Billy Flynn) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) that Abigail (Marci Miller) pushed her down the stairs.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) gets ripped a new one at the hospital.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) continue to chat about Chanel.

Eric calls Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and drops a bomb.

Chad helps Gwen grieve her loss.

Chloe lays down the law with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Samantha Gene.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Bonnie (Judi Evans) have a productive conversation.

Chloe and Nicole have a heart to heart.

Chad believes that Abigail pushed Gwen down the stairs.

Claire (Isabel Durant) listens in as Jan waxes poetic about Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Chanel wants to stay with cousin Lani (Sal Stowers).

John and Marlena brainstorm about Jan’s possible reasons for killing Charlie Dale.

Susan is a less than convincing version of Kristen in front of Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Tripp sees something shocking.

Kristen walks in on a shocking event.

Jake (Brandon Barash) flirts with Gabi (Camila Banus).

Nicole gets a little green over Rafe’s growing feelings for Ava.

Kristen gets up in Samantha Gene’s face.

