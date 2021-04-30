Finn Wittrock to Star in HBO Max's Green Lantern

Finn Wittrock

Finn Wittrock is joining the DC comic universe. Wittrock has signed on to star as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern in the upcoming HBO Max series. Deadline is reporting the series will be written by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith, and executive produced by Berlanti and Warner Bros. Television.

According to the site the former All My Children star's Green Lantern is described as a, "Hulking mass of masculinity, and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism. And yet, Guy is somehow likable."

The series reinvents the legendary DC property with a story spanning decades and galaxies starting on earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern the secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott and in 1984 with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (which would be Wittrock) and the half alien Bree Jarta. The will be joined by numerous other Lanterns — from comic book favs to those never-before-seen-heros.