General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 3-7, 2021

Cameron (William Lipton) goes OFF on Jason (Steve Burton).

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is beside himself when Carly (Laura Wright) goes incommunicado.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) make plans for a family dinner at Wyndemere.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) takes care of business.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is shocked by what she finds on her first day at her new job.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) reaffirms her dedication to helping Jason.

Carly lets folks know she has arrived.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) gets called up for duty.

Finn (Michael Easton) and Britt have a sit down about Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst).

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) thinks through her situation.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) and Liesl’s (Kathleen Gati) night of romance is derailed.

Portia (Brook Kerr) stops in to see Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Cyrus is REALLY, REALLY mad!

Britt is nowhere to be found.

Lizzie Beth just doesn’t know what to do.

Liesl and Cyrus come to blows.

