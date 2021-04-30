Jacob Young Joins Final Season of The Walking Dead

Author:
Publish date:
Jacob Young

Jacob Young

If you're a soap fan who watches The Walking Dead, you're in luck. Daytime Emmy winner Jacob Young will be joining the cast of the popular horror series for its 11th season.

According to Deadline, Young will play a man named Deaver, but not much is known about him at this time. The 24-episode final season of The Walking Dead will premiere August 22.

Young is known to soap fans for his stints as Rick Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, Lucky Spencer on General Hospital, and JR Chandler on All My Children

Young expressed his excitement on Instagram,

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bergman88485
Pop Confidential

Jacob Young Picks The Bold and the Beautiful!

PC600x600
Pop Confidential

PC #73: Once Upon a Walking Dead

Jacob Young
The Bold and the Beautiful

LISTEN: Jacob Young Recalls Getting His Start on B&B

jacob_young_02
Pop Confidential

Happy Birthday Jacob Young!