Jacob Young Joins Final Season of The Walking Dead

Jacob Young Steven Bergman Photography

If you're a soap fan who watches The Walking Dead, you're in luck. Daytime Emmy winner Jacob Young will be joining the cast of the popular horror series for its 11th season.

According to Deadline, Young will play a man named Deaver, but not much is known about him at this time. The 24-episode final season of The Walking Dead will premiere August 22.

Young is known to soap fans for his stints as Rick Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, Lucky Spencer on General Hospital, and JR Chandler on All My Children.

Young expressed his excitement on Instagram,