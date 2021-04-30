Joshua Morrow

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Faith and Sharon are in the hospital discussing her most recent malady. Sharon is just sure that everything will be okay.

Meanwhile, Nicholas is talking with Nate about Faith’s chances for a kidney transplant. He says that a shiny new organ is her best option. Nicholas asks about other options, and Nate says she could always go on dialysis. Nicholas is clearly upset when he finds out she may have to spend 3-4 hours a day, three days a week, sitting in a clinic - possibly for the rest of her life.

Nicholas gets up and crosses the room considering what Faith’s life will be like if she doesn’t get a transplant. Nate knows it’s a lot to take in, but they should be prepped to go down this road with Faith. The waitlist can go on for 5-10 years . . . unless of course, they find a living donor.

Side Note: Victor is worth approximately 2 grillion dollars. Can’t he call up somebody and buy her a kidney? Let’s not pretend he’s above that type of transaction.

