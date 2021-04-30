The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the week of May 3-7 2021

Joshua Morrow

Here are the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) gets under Devon's (Bryton James) skin.

Devon: The brooding billionaire and Jack (Peter Bergman) strategize their next move. Meanwhile, Devon tells Amanda (Mishael Morgan) he supports her quest to look into her father's death, but warns her about the ramifications she may face if she decides to find out what Victor's (Eric Braeden) position was in her father's murder.

Billy/Lily: The lovebirds (Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil) protect what's theirs.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) discovers his black sheep baby brother Adam (Mark Grossman) has the same blood type as Faith (Reylynn Caster) and can be a donor. Nick gets his number from Sharon (Sharon Case) to track him down and discovers Adam went back to Kansas. Nick locates Adam at the former Montalvo farm cellar taking shelter as a tornado hits. Nick tells him all about Faith being in the hospital.

At first, Adam doesn't believe Nick and thinks it's a setup to be sent to jail, but Nick does get through to him. Adam decides to return to Genoa City. Nick starts to believe Adam didn't poison Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) was the mastermind. As the Newman brothers begin to leave, the building collapses and Nick gets trapped under the debris, while Adam is at the door. Will Adam leave Nick to die or will he save him?

Victor: The Mustache confronts Chelsea about setting up Adam to take the fall for poisoning Rey. Victor threatens Chelsea that if she doesn't confess, he will go after custody of Connor. Will Chelsea fess up? Watch for Victor to also guide Adam in the right direction.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) snaps.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) tells her ex-husband Billy to take heed in his moves.

Summer: The tartlet (Hunter King) hits Sally (Courtney Hope) with some payback.

Kyle: The Newman (Michael Mealor) playboy's world turns into chaos.

Nina: The screenwriter (Tricia Cast) gives a shoulder for her daughter-in-law Abby (Melissa Ordway) to lean on.

Rey: Det. Rosales comforts his wife Sharon during her time of need. Will this bring the two closer?