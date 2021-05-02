Soap Vet Mary Linda Rapelye Dead at 76

Mary Linda Rapelye

Mary Linda Rapelye, 76, died of cancer on April 5, according to her obituary in the Boothbay Register.

Rapelye caught the acting bug at the age of 5 and started working at the Starlight Theatre in her hometown of Kansas City. There, she performed in several plays.

Soap fans will recognize her as One Life to Live's Faith Kipling (1979-1980) and As the World Turns' legal eagle Maggie Crawford (1980-1985).

Rapelye was also a regular on the series Medical Center, appeared on Star Trek in two separate roles, Irina and Rayna, and Ironside. Her movie roles included In Cold Blood and Marooned.

Outside of acting, she was a businesswoman who created the companies You're a Doll, Flowers By Flint, and Rapelye Cosmetics. After moving to Maine in 1999, she opened Lyric Meadow Farm, a place where she could care for animals and breed Goldendoodles.

Rapelye was with her brother Gardiner Rapelye Jr. and close friends when she passed away.