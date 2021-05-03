Daytime Confidential's 1000th Episode

Daytime Confidential celebrates its milestone 1000th episode. In the nearly 15 years since premiering in November of 2006, the Daytime Confidential podcast has blazed a trail within the daytime and soap opera communities.

Join Luke Kerr, Jamey Giddens, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver as they share their favorite moments from Daytime Confidential's momentous run.

There are returns by Melodie Aikels, Regan Cellura, Belinda Ache, Danielle Bumpers, Karen from Wubs.net, guest appearances by Geek Confidential's Dan Pearce and Mo Walker and shout-outs from past contributors Lisa Knox, J. Bernard Jones and WikiJohn.

SiriusXM's Larry Flick joins the 1000th celebration from Great Britain. The radio host reflects on the DC crew's visits on his OutQ show and weighs in on the current state of soaps.

Prima of Perkie's Observations makes her podcast debut.

Friends of the podcast and longtime listeners from around the world share their favorite Daytime Confidential podcast memories.

All this and more on the the 1000th Daytime Confidential episode!

