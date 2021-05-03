General Hospital Promo: Carly Puts Her Escape Plan Into Motion

General Hospital Spoiler Promo for the week of May 3-7, 2021
Laura Wright

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo!

Carly (Laura Wright) engineers an escape plan for Jason (Steve Burton) and gets the ball rolling.

Cameron (William Lipton) faces questions about gun possession from Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry).

Previous General Hospital Spoiler Promo (GH): Strange Happenings Grip Port Charles

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) finds herself in danger when she's accosted by two men.

Liz (Rebecca Herbst) tries to comfort her brooding son.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital (GH) spoiler promos!

