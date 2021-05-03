General Hospital Spoiler Promo for the week of May 3-7, 2021

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo!

Carly (Laura Wright) engineers an escape plan for Jason (Steve Burton) and gets the ball rolling.

Cameron (William Lipton) faces questions about gun possession from Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry).

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) finds herself in danger when she's accosted by two men.

Liz (Rebecca Herbst) tries to comfort her brooding son.

