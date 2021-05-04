The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of May 3-7, 2021

Lawrence Saint-Victor, Rena Sofer

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

No, it wasn't a dream! Eric (John McCook) was out of town long enough for a disheartened Quinn (Rena Sofer) to confide in Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). And confide she did . . . all over him!

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Liam's Yoke of Lies Becomes More of a Burden

Not only is filled with regret, she feels the power of confession and also confides to her best friend Shauna (Denise Richards) about her indiscretion.

In true soap fashion, Eric catches Quinn talking out loud to herself.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!