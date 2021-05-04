The Young and the Restless Promo: A Tornado Twists Nick's Plans for Adam

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of May 3-7 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Joshua Morrow, Mark Grossman

Joshua Morrow, Mark Grossman

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is working hard to track down Adam (Mark Grossman) to help save his wayward daughter Faith (Reylynn Caster).

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Lily Gets What She Wants From Billy

The Newman playboy heads to Kansas, but gets caught in a tornado with his wayward brother Adam. Adam's not sure whether or not to believe Nick's pleas to come home, but it won't matter much after Adam is trapped by the storm.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

YR Nick
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Nick Tracks Adam Down in Kansas

yr-promo-2:21:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Rey Guns For Adam

yr promo-3:28:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Nick and Sharon Revisit Old Fears With Faith

Rey YR
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Rey Interrogates Chloe About His Poisoning