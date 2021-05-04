The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of May 3-7 2021

Joshua Morrow, Mark Grossman

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is working hard to track down Adam (Mark Grossman) to help save his wayward daughter Faith (Reylynn Caster).

The Newman playboy heads to Kansas, but gets caught in a tornado with his wayward brother Adam. Adam's not sure whether or not to believe Nick's pleas to come home, but it won't matter much after Adam is trapped by the storm.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!