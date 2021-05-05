The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for May 4, 2021

Kiara Barnes

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Quinn and Zoe are talking in the only office available at Forrester Creations. Zoe thanks Quinn for all the advice she's given to her about Carter . . . and her friendship!

Side Note: The most recent iteration of Zoe is not the sharpest tool in the shed.

Zoe continues to go on and on about how supportive Quinn is . . . more so than anyone else, but she means other than those with the last name of Buckingham. Zoe continues to say that Paris has done her best - despite Zoe and Quinn's foolishness. Zoe thinks Quinn has the magic touch and her future with Carter rests in Quinn's hands.

Side Note: Cut to a flashback of Zoe's future with Carter quite literally resting in her hands.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Wyatt Pitches a Fit Because Bill Ditched His Car

Zoe goes ON saying how she misses Carter, his quiet confidence, and the way they used to make love. (WAIT, WHAT?)

Quinn, very rightly, appears MORTIFIED. Zoe apologies for all of that detail, but she continues by describing how Carter is everything that a woman would want. Quinn should understand that notion because she feels the same way about Eric, right?

Side Note: What in the name of all that is holy are Zoe and Paris wearing?

What will Zoe do when she realizes Carter has dipped his toe into Lake Quinn? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!