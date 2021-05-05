Booked and Busy: The Young and the Restless Grad Casts Feature Directorial Debut

Eva Longoria

Welcome, my friends, to the very first Booked and Busy for May 2021! This week, former soap stars are doing big things. A-lister and philanthropist Eva Longoria is set to make her feature directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, a biopic of the inventor of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and she's cast the two leads.

Meanwhile, captivating General Hospital baddie James Patrick Stuart is heading to Disney for a cool, kid-friendly pilot, while One Life to Live alum Florencia Lozano brings to life a tragic situation in an indie flick. Don't miss these news bites - and more - with Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Another World

  • Henry Simmons (ex-Tyrone) stars in the sci-fi/dystopian film Synapse

As the World Turns

  • Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy) stars in A Mouthful of Air, which has been acquired by Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions  

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Betty White (ex-Ann) lends her vocal talents to the animated film Dog Gone Trouble, coming to Netflix May 28
  • Karla Mosley (ex-Maya) co-hosts the podcast The Risking Space, celebrating artists who take risks

The Edge of Night

General Hospital

Guiding Light

  • Melina Kanakaredes (ex-Eleni) is developing a comedy for IMDb TV based on her family's 100-year-old chocolate factory in Ohio; she'll star and EP

One Live to Live

Passions

The Young and the Restless

  • Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will make her feature directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, a biopic about the inventor of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and has cast the two leads: Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez as Ricardo Montanez and Judy Montanez, respectively
  • Michael Roark (ex-Travis) stars in Passionflix's Driven as Colton

