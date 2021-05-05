Steven Bergman Photography

Welcome, my friends, to the very first Booked and Busy for May 2021! This week, former soap stars are doing big things. A-lister and philanthropist Eva Longoria is set to make her feature directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, a biopic of the inventor of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and she's cast the two leads.

Meanwhile, captivating General Hospital baddie James Patrick Stuart is heading to Disney for a cool, kid-friendly pilot, while One Life to Live alum Florencia Lozano brings to life a tragic situation in an indie flick. Don't miss these news bites - and more - with Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Another World

Henry Simmons (ex-Tyrone) stars in the sci-fi/dystopian film Synapse

As the World Turns

Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy) stars in A Mouthful of Air, which has been acquired by Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions

The Bold and the Beautiful

Betty White (ex-Ann) lends her vocal talents to the animated film Dog Gone Trouble, coming to Netflix May 28

Karla Mosley (ex-Maya) co-hosts the podcast The Risking Space, celebrating artists who take risks

The Edge of Night

Sharon Gabet (ex-Raven) recently revised her memoir, From the Raven to the Dove

General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) has been cast in the Disney Channel pilot Amy from Amarillo (working title)

Guiding Light

Melina Kanakaredes (ex-Eleni) is developing a comedy for IMDb TV based on her family's 100-year-old chocolate factory in Ohio; she'll star and EP

One Live to Live

Garret Dillahunt (ex-Charlemagne) will star in the IMDb comedy series Sprung

Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) stars in the indie film Life After You, about a family struggling after their son's tragic death; she also co-wrote the project

Passions

The Young and the Restless