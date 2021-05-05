Booked and Busy: The Young and the Restless Grad Casts Feature Directorial Debut
Welcome, my friends, to the very first Booked and Busy for May 2021! This week, former soap stars are doing big things. A-lister and philanthropist Eva Longoria is set to make her feature directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, a biopic of the inventor of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and she's cast the two leads.
Meanwhile, captivating General Hospital baddie James Patrick Stuart is heading to Disney for a cool, kid-friendly pilot, while One Life to Live alum Florencia Lozano brings to life a tragic situation in an indie flick. Don't miss these news bites - and more - with Booked and Busy!
- Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo)'s rom-com Shotgun Wedding has gotten a release date from Lionsgate: June 29, 2022
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie)'s Outlier Society will develop the upcoming novel You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi for Amazon
- Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) stars in the thriller To Die in a Gunfight, whose North American rights were acquired by Lionsgate
- Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) will star in the upcoming sci-fi film Share
- Kathryn Newton (ex-Colby) will star in the 2023 Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) stars in a Connecticut-set romance, which just wrapped filming; it's directed by Katie Holmes
- Henry Simmons (ex-Tyrone) stars in the sci-fi/dystopian film Synapse
- Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy) stars in A Mouthful of Air, which has been acquired by Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions
- Betty White (ex-Ann) lends her vocal talents to the animated film Dog Gone Trouble, coming to Netflix May 28
- Karla Mosley (ex-Maya) co-hosts the podcast The Risking Space, celebrating artists who take risks
- Sharon Gabet (ex-Raven) recently revised her memoir, From the Raven to the Dove
- James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) has been cast in the Disney Channel pilot Amy from Amarillo (working title)
- Melina Kanakaredes (ex-Eleni) is developing a comedy for IMDb TV based on her family's 100-year-old chocolate factory in Ohio; she'll star and EP
- Garret Dillahunt (ex-Charlemagne) will star in the IMDb comedy series Sprung
- Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) stars in the indie film Life After You, about a family struggling after their son's tragic death; she also co-wrote the project
- Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel) will star in the action trilogy The Fortress alongside Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will make her feature directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, a biopic about the inventor of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and has cast the two leads: Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez as Ricardo Montanez and Judy Montanez, respectively
- Michael Roark (ex-Travis) stars in Passionflix's Driven as Colton