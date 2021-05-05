Mark Grossman

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: Adam and Nicholas are hanging out during what is clearly, a fierce storm. Adam admits he has hurt him, along with everyone else in his life. If he could take a pill and make it all disappear, he would . . . in a heartbeat. Adam isn't really sure he wants to be Nicholas' enemy anymore.

Side Note: Does anyone else remember when Adam and Nicholas made up before the car crash that took his life . . . one of the times it appeared he went on to the great beyond?

Adam goes on to say he wants a fresh start in a world where he can raise Connor to be a decent man. Adam thinks his words are falling on deaf ears, but Nicholas snaps to attention and responds. He's listening. He gets it.

Nicholas is glad that Adam wants to make changes. However right now, the only thing Nicholas can think about is getting home to his family. They work together and bust through the door - looking as pleased as two frat boys who just won the cornhole competition. Just then, Nicholas sees the ceiling collapse all over Adam's head and he runs to push him out of the way!

Will Nicholas successfully save Adam from the falling ceiling? Will these two continue to move towards bro status? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

